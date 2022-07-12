China bank customers to get deposits back after protests

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Financial regulators in central China’s Henan and Anhui provinces have promised to give some bank customers some of their deposits back after they staged protests over having their accounts frozen. In statements issued late Monday, officials said customers with deposits of 50,000 yuan (about $7,400) or less would be reimbursed. They said others with larger bank balances would get their money back at a later, unspecified date. The bank protests drew wide attention because angry depositors who tried to go to Zhengzhou, in Henan, to try to get their money back from the troubled rural banks were stopped from traveling by a health app on their cellphones.