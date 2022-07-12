Cars hit pack of wild boars in Greece; 2 killed, 4 injured

By COSTAS KANTOURIS

Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police say a three-car pileup caused by a pack of wild boars in northern Greece has killed two people and left four more hospitalized. A police patrol car and two private vehicles, one from North Macedonia, were involved in the accident. The two occupants of a vehicle which slammed into the patrol car were killed. Three police officers and a Macedonian woman were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Five wild boars also died. Vehicle crashes involving boars have become more frequent as the animal population increased during the pandemic years, which impacted hunting.