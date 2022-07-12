Big gunbattle on edge of Mexico City wounds 4 officers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in Mexico City say four police officers were wounded when police engaged in a a shootout with more than a dozen gunmen armed with a .50 caliber sniper rifle, grenades and a machine gun. City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said Tuesday that one of the officers was in serious condition. He said a total of 14 suspects had been detained, and officers also freed two kidnap victims. The shootout took place in Topilejo, a town on the city’s rural, southern edge. The mountains on the city’s southern rim have long been used by kidnap gangs and other criminals for hideouts.