Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:31 PM

Big gunbattle on edge of Mexico City wounds 4 officers

KION

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in Mexico City say four police officers were wounded when police engaged in a a shootout with more than a dozen gunmen armed with a .50 caliber sniper rifle, grenades and a machine gun. City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said Tuesday that one of the officers was in serious condition. He said a total of 14 suspects had been detained, and officers also freed two kidnap victims. The shootout took place in Topilejo, a town on the city’s rural, southern edge. The mountains on the city’s southern rim have long been used by kidnap gangs and other criminals for hideouts.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content