3 charged in scheme to sell stolen ‘Hotel California’ notes

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Three people have been charged in an alleged conspiracy involving the handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut “Hotel California” and other hits by the Eagles. An indictment filed Tuesday in state court in Manhattan accuses Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski of plotting to possess Don Henley’s notes and song lyrics altogether valued at more than $1 million. Court papers say the men knew the material was stolen but lied to auction houses and buyers about the manuscripts’ origins anyway. They denied any wrongdoing. Authorities armed with search warrants had retrieved the materials from Sotheby’s auction house and from one of the defendants’ New Jersey home.