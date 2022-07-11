US dentist on trial for wife’s 2016 safari death in Zambia

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A trial is set to begin this week in Colorado for the founder of a Pennsylvania dental franchise accused of killing his wife on an African safari six years ago and collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds. Federal prosecutors allege that 67-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph, 67 killed his wife during a 2016 safari trip in Zambia. Rudolph’s attorney say Bianca Rudolph’s death was accidental and accuse prosecutors of relying on circumstantial evidence. He was a big game hunter and former head of an international safari club. The trial is in Colorado is in because several insurers tied to the payout were based here.