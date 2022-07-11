Spain: Three runners gored in tense 5th Pamplona bull run

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Spain´s Red Cross says three people have been gored and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival. One man was gored on the street while two others were stabbed by a bull´s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run. It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. Hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead of and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the streets of this northern city. Tens of thousands of foreigners come to the Pamplona festival that was made internationally famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”