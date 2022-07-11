South Sudan suspends dredging of Naam river, Sudd wetlands

By DENG MACHOL

Associated Press

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s president ordered the suspension Saturday of all dredging-related activities in the country until evidence-based studies are carried out on their on surrounding communities and the ecosystems they rely on. Environmentalists, citizens and activists say that draining rivers would result in environmental and economic catastrophe, drying up the country’s White Nile river and the Sudd wetlands that farmers and local wildlife rely on. But government officials, including South Sudan’s vice presidents, have argued that the dredging process would help open up rivers for economic activity and help mitigate floods that have affected most of the country.