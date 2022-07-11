Six things to watch during Biden’s trip to the Middle East

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to the Middle East for the first time since taking office last year. It’s a region he’s visited many times before, but recently has been experiencing dramatic changes. Biden’s challenge will be to mold those shifts to the benefit of the United States, which includes preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, increasing oil production to limit gas prices and forestalling the potential for armed conflict in a combustible corner of the world. The president, who departs Tuesday night, is scheduled to visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.