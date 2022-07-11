Russia wins fight to limit aid to Syrian rebels to 6 months

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is headed toward approval of a U.N. resolution Tuesday to extend humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest. The move comes after Russia won its demand for only a six-month mandate. Ireland and Norway had sponsored a year-long extension but their resolution was vetoed by Russia on Friday. They circulated a new draft resolution Monday that provides for only a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10, 2023. As Russia demanded, a further six-month extension after that would require a new Security Council resolution.