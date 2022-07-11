On protest anniversary, Cuba, US far apart on what happened

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — A year ago, thousands of people filled Cuba’s streets and public squares in the country’s largest outpouring of protest in decades. On Monday’s anniversary, its main cities looked relatively normal. Students sat in at schools and people went to work, and as usual there were long lines of people looking for food or waiting for a bus as the island faces shortages in an economic crisis. Hundreds were arrested during the unrest last July, and some have been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. That is about all the two sides agree on. Critics of the government say the events showed Cubans fighting against oppression. The authorities portray it as a moment when Cuba avoided a “soft coup” fomented by the U.S.