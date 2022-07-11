No-confidence vote fails in France; shows divided parliament

By JADE LE DELEY and BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers have failed to pass a no-confidence motion requested by a leftist coalition to symbolically mark their opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s government and economic policies. It came as Macron’s critics questioned his cozy relations with Uber after an international media investigation detailed those ties. The no-confidence motion won 146 votes, far short of the 289 needed to be valid. While many lawmakers are angry at Macron’s policies, some opposition parties are also against the leftists and did not join them in the vote. Macron’s centrist alliance lost its parliamentary majority in last month’s election but still has the most seats in the National Assembly.