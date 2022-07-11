Mali arrests nearly 50 soldiers from Ivory Coast

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian authorities arrested nearly 50 soldiers from Ivory Coast who came to Mali to work for a contracting company of the United Nations mission in Mali. The government made the announcement Monday calling the Ivorian soldiers “mercenaries,” in a move that could raise tensions between the two West African countries. U.N. mission spokesman Olivier Salgado said these Ivorian soldiers are not part of the U.N. mission, but have been giving logistical support on behalf of a contingent.