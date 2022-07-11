Skip to Content
Key moments in life of Shinzo Abe, former Japanese leader

Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe was credited with instilling political and economic stability. However, he angered Japan’s neighbors South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution. Abe was shot to death Friday at a campaign event in western Japan. He was born into a prominent political family in 1954. He was elected a lawmaker for the first time in 1993. He served as prime minister in 2006-07, citing health reasons when he resigned. He returned to office in 2012 and served until 2020, again resigning for health reasons.

