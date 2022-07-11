Georgia’s Abrams tries to one-up Kemp in call for payments

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers. She suggests Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams wants payments of $500 to married couples who file income taxes jointly, $375 for single people with dependents and $250 for single people without dependents. That’s the same structure as a tax rebate paid this spring that Kemp championed. Kemp spokesperson Tate Mitchell mocks Abrams for “copycat proposals” of Kemp’s ideas. Mitchell says Kemp will consult with legislative leaders on spending what could be more than $7 billion in state surpluses, plus federal money