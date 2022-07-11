European court says Turkey not complying with Kavala ruling

ISTANBUL (AP) — Europe’s highest court says Turkey has failed to comply with its ruling that a prominent Turkish philanthropist be immediately released from jail. The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, ruled in 2019 that Turkey violated Osman Kavala’s right to liberty, saying his detention and trials against him were used to silence him and in effect send a chilling message to civil society in Turkey. Monday’s ruling is the latest step in the lengthy infringement process by the Council of Europe, a 47-member bloc that upholds human rights. It could lead to the suspension of Turkey’s voting rights in the group. Human rights groups say Kavala, 64, was prosecuted with flimsy evidence and that the case is politically motivated.