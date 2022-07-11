Australia foreign minister urges Pacific neighbors to unite

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister is urging Pacific island neighbors to unite on their shared challenges of U.S.-China strategic competition, climate change and COVID-19. Penny Wong addressed reporters in the Fijian capital Suva on Tuesday ahead of a leaders’ summit of the Pacific Islands Forum. The Micronesian state Kiribati has reportedly split from the 18-nation body in a major blow to regional unity. The shift is being interpreted as a deepening of China’s influence in the region. Wong said the “door remains open” to Kiribati returning. Australia and New Zealand are the wealthiest forum nations and share a concern over a security pact signed this year between China and the Solomon Islands.