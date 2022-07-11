Another US appeals court upholds right to record police

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Another federal appeals court says people have a right protected by the First Amendment to film police while they work. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Monday in the the case of a YouTube journalist and blogger who claimed that a suburban Denver officer blocked him from recording a 2019 traffic stop. Its ruling concurs with decisions made by six of the nation’s other 12 appeals court. U.S. government lawyers intervened in the appeal to support the public’s right to record police in the 10th Circuit, which oversees Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah as well as parts of Yellowstone National Park that lie in Idaho and Montana.