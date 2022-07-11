Abe, Gadhafi and other political assassinations this century

By The Associated Press

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and longtime Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi are among the prominent figures assassinated in the 21st century. Abe was shot to death as he delivered a campaign speech on a street in western Japan on Friday. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and Chad President Idriss Deby Itno were killed in 2021. U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed when militants stormed the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012. Two British lawmakers have also been assassinated recently, a Conservative in 2021 and a Labour Party lawmaker in 2016. Gadhafi was hunted and summarily killed by insurgents after being toppled in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.