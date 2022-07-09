Tropical Storm Darby forms in Pacific as Bonnie fades

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new tropical storm has formed far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while another faded after a long march from ocean to another. The U..S. National Hurricane Center says newly formed Tropical Storm Darby was centered about 690 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, Saturday. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It’s likely to become a hurricane on Monday, but is no threat to land. Meanwhile, even further out to sea, former Hurricane Bonnie lost the characteristics that made it a tropical cyclone. It became a tropical storm on July 1, and rolled across Nicaragua from the Atlantic to the Pacific, where it grew to hurricane force.