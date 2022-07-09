Police leader caught speeding: ‘I need to slow my butt down’

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The superintendent of Louisiana State Police acknowledges he was pulled over for speeding in an unmarked work vehicle but did not receive a ticket from one of his own officers. Col. Lamar Davis tells WAFB-TV that he accepts responsibility but does not remember how fast he was driving. A state trooper pulled Davis over June 28 on Interstate 10 west of Baton Rouge. Davis said in the Friday interview that he has no excuse for speeding, and he added: “I need to slow my butt down.” Davis says the trooper’s actions were allowed under state police policy.