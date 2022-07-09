Millions of Muslims commemorate Eid al-Adha amid high prices

By AMR NABIL and ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Millions of Muslims across the globe — including in countries like Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen — were celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. In the largest pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the event, 1 million Muslims from around the world flocked this week to the holy city of Mecca to walk in Prophet Muhammad’s footsteps — a key pillar of Islam. As Russia’s war in Ukraine sends food prices soaring across the Middle East, many say they can’t afford the livestock for the ritual sacrifice.