Gas lines and scuffles: Sri Lanka faces humanitarian crisis

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI and PAUL WISEMAN

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A few years ago, Sri Lanka had an economy strong enough to provide jobs and financial security for its 22 million people. Now its economy is in a state of collapse, the nation is dependent on aid and its leaders desperately are trying to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Saturday that he will resign when all parties have agreed on a new government. The situation in Sri Lanka is worse than typical financial crises in the developing world: It’s a complete economic breakdown.