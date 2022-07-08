Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has arrived on Capitol Hill for a private interview with the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone has been a sought-after witness over his role trying to prevent then-President Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 presidential election and joining the violent mob at the Capitol. The former Trump counsel was subpoenaed for his testimony. In stunning testimony last week, the panel was told by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that Cipollone warned the defeated president would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.