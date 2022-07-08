Russia sticks US, UK embassies with ‘unrecognized’ addresses

Moscow is trolling both the U.S. and the U.K. by officially renaming the streets in front of their embassies for the two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine where fighting is now the fiercest. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the regions’ independence in February just before sending in troops to “liberate” them from Ukraine. The U.S. and Britain have not recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics,” but Moscow officials said they will at least have to recognize the new addresses if they want to receive their mail. A sign went up Friday renaming the street in front of the British Embassy the Luhansk People’s Republic Square. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow since last month has been located on Donetsk People’s Republic Square.