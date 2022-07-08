Reports: Syria’s Assad makes rare visit to country’s north

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say that President Bashar Assad has made a rare visit to the northern province of Aleppo to inaugurate a power station that was once held by insurgents and suffered wide damages during the war. Government-held parts of Syria endure more than 12 hours of power cuts a day as production is far less than the needs of the country. Syria’s infrastructure saw much destruction during the 11-year conflict. The state news agency, SANA, said Assad visited the power station in the eastern part of Aleppo province on Friday, adding that part of the station is now ready and can produce up to 200 megawatts.