Mississippi teen recounts rescuing 4 people from drowning

MICHAEL GOLDBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager has saved a police officer and three young women from drowning after a car plunged into a south Mississippi river. Officials say high school student Corion Evans jumped into the Pascagoula River before dawn Sunday after a car entered the water from a boat ramp under Interstate 10. The driver said she was following her GPS and didn’t realize in the dark that she was headed toward danger. A police officer called to the scene began assisting one of the car’s occupants before she panicked and caused him to go underwater. Police say Evans, besides saving the two others, got the officer and young woman ashore.