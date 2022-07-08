Mexican prosecutors seize half a million fentanyl pills

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have seized a half-million fentanyl pills in a raid at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan. The statement came one day after the army announced a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at another warehouse in Culiacan. The enormous seizures came just days before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is to visit Washington to meet with President Joe Biden. In the raid announced Friday, and carried out Thursday, soldiers also found about a ton of meth. Mexican cartels manufacture the synthetic opioid from precursors imported from China, and press it into counterfeit pills resembling Xanax, Adderall or Oxycodone.