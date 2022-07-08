Louisiana can enforce near-total abortion ban after ruling

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana authorities can now enforce the state’s ban on almost all abortions under a new court order. State District Judge Ethel Julien said Friday that a lawsuit challenging the legislation did not belong in her court and therefore she did not have the authority to extend a temporary restraining order blocking the law’s enforcement. The “trigger” law was designed to take effect when the U.S. Supreme Court decision stripped away women’s constitutional right to abortion on June 24. The lawsuit claims the state legislation is unclear on when the ban takes effect and on medical exceptions to it.