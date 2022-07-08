Iran arrests 2 filmmakers over posting on social media

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s state-run news agency is reporting that authorities have detained two filmmakers over an appeal they posted on social media, accusing them of links with opposition groups outside Iran and plotting to undermine the country’s state security. IRNA reported on Friday that authorities arrested Mohamad Rasoulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad. The two are accused of posting a statement asking members of the Iranian security forces to “put your gun down” in reference to the violent crackdown during the unrest following a May building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed at least 41 people. At least 70 Iranian filmmakers signed the appeal.