Published 9:11 AM

Georgia’s Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

By JEFF AMY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate. The Georgia Democrat’s campaign for governor swamped Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in the two months ended June 30. She raised $22 million in the period, compared to $6.8 million for Kemp. Abrams is nearing $50 million raised since starting her campaign in December. Kemp has raised a total of $31 million. Abrams now has more cash on hand than Kemp for the first time this campaign. That includes $6.3 million raised by a special Abrams leadership committee before she officially became the Democratic nominee in May. The Abrams campaign argues it must outspend Kemp to overcome his advantages as the incumbent.

