Family of journalist killed in West Bank lashes out at Biden

JERUSALEM (AP) — The family of a Palestinian-American reporter killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank has lashed out at President Joe Biden over his administration’s response to her death. Relatives of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh expressed “grief, outrage and (a) sense of betrayal” in a letter released on Friday, accusing the U.S. of trying to erase Israel’s responsibility for her death. A U.S. statement earlier this week said Israeli fire likely killed her but that the May 11 shooting was not intentional. Fallout from the killing is likely to cast a shadow over Biden’s trip to the region next week.