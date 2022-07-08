EXPLAINER: What’s next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd’s death

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Now that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to federal prison, attention turns to the fates of three fellow ex-cops. They’re still working their way through a complicated web of state and federal court proceedings arising from the killing of George Floyd. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane still await sentencing for their convictions on federal civil rights charges. Lane also awaits sentencing in state court in September after pleading guilty to a reduced charge there. But Thao and Kueng are scheduled to go on trial in October on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.