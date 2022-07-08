EU asks breakaway Turkish Cypriots to curb migrant arrivals

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A European Union official says the bloc has asked Turkish Cypriot authorities in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus to toughen measures aimed at reducing the rising number of migrants seeking asylum in the island nation’s internationally recognized south. The official says the EU has “explained its concerns” about the issue and that Turkish Cypriot authorities “must do what’s necessary” to curb migrant arrivals. The official spoke Friday on condition of anonymity. Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. The Cypriot government says most migrant arrivals occur via Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot north through a loosely regulated student visa system.