Don’t worry Boris: They still love you in Ukraine

By DANICA KIRKA and HANNA ARHIROVA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have been shown the door in Britain, but he remains a popular figure in Ukraine, where he is widely admired for his uncompromising support for the country’s effort to defeat the Russian invasion. There’s good reason for Johnson’s popularity. As he struggled to fight off police investigations, scandals and political attacks, Johnson deflected criticism at home by portraying himself as the leader of the international effort to help Ukraine combat Russian aggression. He visited Kyiv, the capital, in early April, walking its near-empty streets with Ukraine’s leader. There’s even a pastry named after him at a Kyiv cafe.