Bulgaria moves closer to early election as talks fail

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Bulgarian liberal party has failed to find a majority in parliament to form a government and its leader has returned the mandate to President Rumen Radev. That brings the country closer to a new election that would be the fourth in little more than a year. Prime Minister-designate Assen Vassilev is co-chair of the reformist We Continue the Change party. He had a week to try to end the European Union and NATO member’s latest political crisis amid soaring tensions with Russia. Vassilev explained on Friday that his party didn’t find the necessary support to secure a 121-seat majority in Parliament to elect a Cabinet.