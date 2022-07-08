Backers of Oregon gun-safety measure hope for fall ballot

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Backers of a proposed initiative in Oregon that would require individuals to secure permits to buy firearms say they have gathered enough signatures to put the issue before voters in the November election. The Rev. Mark Knutson, a chief petitioner of the initiative, said he plans to deliver the signatures Friday afternoon to the Oregon secretary of state’s office in Salem, accompanied by students and other volunteers. Election officials, who work under Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, would then verify that the signatures are from registered voters. The initiative supporters need to deliver at least 112,080 registered voters’ signatures by the Friday deadline.