Administration seeks Supreme Court OK on deportation policy

By MARK SHERMAN and PAUL WEBER

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow it to put in place guidance that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The emergency request to the court Friday follows conflicting decisions by federal appeals courts over a September directive from the Homeland Security Department that paused deportation unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy that removed people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties. An order from the Supreme Court is not expected before late next week.