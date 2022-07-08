Abe’s body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns ex-PM’s death

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been returned to Tokyo after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday. Abe was attacked in the city of Nara and airlifted to a local hospital but died of blood loss despite emergency treatment including massive blood transfusions. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police confiscated the homemade gun he used, and several others were later found at his apartment. Abe’s assassination ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election shocked the nation as a threat to democracy and raised questions over whether security for Abe was adequate.