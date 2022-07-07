Spain examines claims former African leader was targeted

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish prosecutors say they have decided to look into allegations by a daughter of a former president of Angola that a conspiracy is behind her father’s serious illness. Former President José Eduardo dos Santos is in a coma in a Barcelona clinic. Catalan police have also confirmed they are examining the accusations by the daughter and that she has requested police protection at the clinic for the former head of state. Dos Santos voluntarily stepped down as head of state of the southern African country in 2017, when his health began failing after almost 40 years in power.