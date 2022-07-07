Polish scientist is being held in Iran, government confirms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Polish government says a citizen of Poland is being held in Tehran, confirming the detention after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard accused several Europeans of spying on military sites. The confirmation on Thursday came as tensions remain high between Tehran and the West. Poland’s Foreign Ministry said that Iran had arrested a “highly reputed scientist” last September. Iran on Wednesday named a Polish scientist as being among of a group of diplomats and foreigners accused of spying and taking soil samples from prohibited military zones in Iran’s desert while the Guard was carrying out missile tests.