Oil minister says Iraq to act to annul Kurdish oil deals

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s oil minister says the government will take steps to enforce a recent court decision to annul oil contracts in the country’s northern Kurdish region. Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said on Thursday contracts between international oil companies and the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run northern region amounted to oil smuggling and his ministry would take action. He said the ministry would target a total of 17 companies. Kurdish officials, including the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party in Irbil, have dismissed the decision as politicized. The court rulings have occurred in the midst of political upheaval in Baghdad, where Iran-backed groups have mounted pressure on Kurdish parties to push forward with government formation.