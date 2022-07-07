Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:22 PM

Man fatally shot after swinging bat at squeegee worker

KION

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says a man was shot and killed after he swung a baseball bat at a person who cleans windshields at intersections for cash. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters Thursday that the 48-year-old man who was shot was driving through an intersection near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in the afternoon when he encountered so-called squeegee workers and had a heated interaction. The man drove through the intersection, parked his car and came back with a baseball bat. He swung his bat at one or more of the squeegee workers, and one shot him. The group of squeegee workers fled on foot.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content