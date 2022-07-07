Man fatally shot after swinging bat at squeegee worker

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says a man was shot and killed after he swung a baseball bat at a person who cleans windshields at intersections for cash. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters Thursday that the 48-year-old man who was shot was driving through an intersection near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in the afternoon when he encountered so-called squeegee workers and had a heated interaction. The man drove through the intersection, parked his car and came back with a baseball bat. He swung his bat at one or more of the squeegee workers, and one shot him. The group of squeegee workers fled on foot.