Heat, drought and wildfires: Torrid spell torments Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bracing for a heat wave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 C (109 F) this weekend just as a severe drought grips the country. The Civil Protection Agency is placing crews on high alert Thursday due to the risk of wildfires. The hot spell comes as much of Portugal endures a drought. At the end of June 96% of the country was classified as being in either “extreme” or “severe” drought. Scientists say southern Europe can expect higher temperatures and lower rainfall due to global warming.