Family sues over Arkansas man’s fatal shooting by officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot outside an Arkansas hospital while trying to drive away in a stolen truck has filed a federal lawsuit over his killing. Relatives of Tyrone Washington filed a lawsuit Thursday over the fatal shooting by a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences officer near the university hospital’s emergency department in 2020. The lawsuit accuses the officer who shot Washington of wrongful death and excessive force. It also names several other officers, UAMS’ chancellor. It also names St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center, which had discharged Washington before the shooting.