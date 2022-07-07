EXPLAINER: Will parents face legal trouble in July 4 attack?

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The parents of the Illinois man charged with opening fire on a July 4 parade are now under scrutiny in the attack that killed seven people. The reeling community of Highland Park, north of Chicago, has questioned why the parents apparently supported their son’s interest in guns only months after he reportedly threatened suicide and violence. Advocates are encouraged to see police and prosecutors investigating anyone who may have contributed to gun violence, including the accused shooter. But legal experts say it’s incredibly difficult to prove criminal charges against a parent or guardian. More often, they face lawsuits.