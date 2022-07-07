EU Parliament condemns US abortion ruling, seeks safeguards

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament has called for abortion safeguards to be enshrined in the EU’s fundamental rights charter. In a 324-155 vote with 38 abstentions, European Parliament lawmakers adopted a resolution Thursday condemning the end of constitutional protections for abortion in the United States. Underscoring fears that anti-abortion movements might expand in Europe, some legislators said they wanted to see EU-wide protections adopted. Their resolution calls on member nations to add a sentence reading “Everyone has a right to safe and legal abortion” to the Charter of Fundamental Rights. However, national laws govern abortion in individual EU countries.