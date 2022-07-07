Detroit chief: Slain officer was `ambushed’ by man, 19

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s police chief says a city oficer fatally shot Wednesday as he responded to reports of a man firing a weapon was “ambushed” as he arrived at the scene by a 19-year-old man armed with a semiautomatic pistol. Detroit police Chief James White on Thursday identified the slain officer as 40-year-old Officer Loren Courts, whose father is a recently retired Detroit police officer. White said the 19-year-old suspect was fatally shot by another officer as Courts’ partner was rendering medical aid to Courts. White says Courts was shot as he and his partner, both five-year department veterans, responded to a report that a man was firing shots with a Draco semiautomatic pistol.