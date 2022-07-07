Celebrities react to ‘Godfather’ star James Caan’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Co-stars and admirers are reacting to the death of “Godfather” star James Caan. Billy Dee Williams starred opposite Caan in the TV football movie “Brian’s Song.” Williams tweeted that he and and Cann will be teammates and friends “till the end.” Adam Sandler says he always wanted to be like Caan and “never stopped laughing” when they were together. Jill Hennessy appeared with Caan in the TV series “Las Vegas.” She tweeted that she will remember him as a brilliant actor and a “man of humor and warmth.” Caan died Wednesday at age 82,. The cause of death was not immediately released.