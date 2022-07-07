Case against accused Buffalo mass shooter proceeds in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Attorneys for a white man charged with killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket were unable to secure a year’s delay in state prosecution. Payton Gendron’s attorneys asked a judge for the delay while a federal case against him proceeds. But Erie County Court Susan Eagan during a court proceeding Thursday did grant the defense team until Oct. 6 to go through the voluminous evidence and to indicate whether they will pursue a psychiatric defense. Gendron has been held without bail since his arrest shortly after the May 14 attack at a Tops Friendly Supermarket that also left three people wounded.