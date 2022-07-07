A hajj closer to normal: 1 million Muslims begin pilgrimage

By AMR NABIL and ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — One million pilgrims from across the globe are gathering in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the initial rites of the hajj. It’s the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the event — a key pillar of Islam. The hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey. Pilgrims spend several days carrying out a series of rituals intended to bring them closer to God. That includes praying around the cube-shaped Kaaba, the holiest shrine in Islam. Thousands of unmasked pilgrims circled the Kaaba on Thursday. While this year’s attendance is far below pre-pandemic influx, it represents a significant step closer to normal.